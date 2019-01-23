Nominalizari Oscar 2019: cine sunt actorii si filmele anului

Drama alb-negru „Roma“, produsă de Netflix, şi tragicomedia istorică „The Favourite“ conduc topul având câte zece nominalizari. Actorii Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper şi Rami Malek au intrat în cursa pentru prestigioasele statuete, la fel şi filmele în care au evoluat, „A Star is Born“, respectiv „Bohemian Rhapsody“.„BlacKkKlansman“„Black Panther“„Bohemian Rhapsody“„The Favourite“„Green Book“„Roma“„A Star Is Born“„Vice“Christian Bale, „Vice“Bradley Cooper, „A Star Is Born“Willem Dafoe, „At Eternity’s Gate“Rami Malek, „Bohemian Rhapsody“Viggo Mortensen, „Green Book“Yalitza Aparicio, „Roma“Glenn Close, „The Wife“Olivia Colman, „The Favourite“Lady Gaga, „A Star Is Born“Melissa McCarthy, „Can You Ever Forgive Me?“Amy Adams „Vice“Regina King „If Beale Street Could Talk“Emma Stone „The Favourite”Rachel Weisz „The Favourite“Marina de Tavira, „Roma“Mahershala Ali, „Green Book“Adam Driver, „BlacKkKlansman“Sam Elliott, „A Star Is Born“Richard E. Grant, „Can You Ever Forgive Me?“Sam Rockwell, „Vice“Spike Lee, „BlacKkKlansman“Pawel Pawlikovski, „Cold War“Yorgos Lanthimos, „The Favourite“Alfonso Cuaron, „Roma“Adam McKay, „Vice“„Never Look Away“ (Germania)„Shoplifters“ (Japonia)„Capernaum“ (Liban)„Roma“ (Mexic)„Cold War“ (Polonia)„The Ballad of Buster Scruggs“, Joel şi Ethan Coen„BlacKkKlansman“, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee„Can You Ever Forgive Me?“, Nicole Holofcener şi Jeff Whitty„If Beale Street Could Talk“, Barry Jenkins„A Star Is Born“, Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters„The Favourite“, Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara„First Reformed“, Paul Schrader„Green Book“, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly„Roma“, Alfonso Cuarón„Vice“, Adam McKay„Incredibles 2“„Isle of Dogs“„Mirai“„Ralph Breaks the Internet“„Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse“„Animal Behaviour““Bao“„Late Afternoon“„One Small Step“„Weekends“Cel mai bun documentar„Free Solo“„Hale County This Morning, This Evening“„Minding the Gap“„Of Fathers and Sons“ „RBG“„Black Sheep“„End Game“„Lifeboat“„A Night at the Garden“„Period. End of Sentence.“„Detainment“„Fauve“„Marguerite“„Mother“„Skin“ N„BlacKkKlansman“, Barry Alexander Brown„Bohemian Rhapsody“, John Ottman„Green Book“, Patrick J. Don Vito„The Favourite“, Yorgos Mavropsaridis„Vice“, Hank Corwin