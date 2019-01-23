Nominalizari Oscar 2019: cine sunt actorii si filmele anului

Cea de-a 91-a gală de decernare a premiilor Oscar 2019 va avea loc pe 24 februarie, la Dolby Theatre din Hollywood.
Drama alb-negru „Roma“, produsă de Netflix, şi tragicomedia istorică „The Favourite“ conduc topul având câte zece nominalizari. Actorii Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper şi Rami Malek au intrat în cursa pentru prestigioasele statuete, la fel şi filmele în care au evoluat, „A Star is Born“, respectiv „Bohemian Rhapsody“.
Cel mai bun film
„BlacKkKlansman“
„Black Panther“
„Bohemian Rhapsody“
„The Favourite“
„Green Book“
„Roma“
„A Star Is Born“
„Vice“
Cel mai bun actor în rol principal
Christian Bale, „Vice“
Bradley Cooper, „A Star Is Born“
Willem Dafoe, „At Eternity’s Gate“
Rami Malek, „Bohemian Rhapsody“
Viggo Mortensen, „Green Book“
Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal
Yalitza Aparicio, „Roma“
Glenn Close, „The Wife“
Olivia Colman, „The Favourite“
Lady Gaga, „A Star Is Born“
Melissa McCarthy, „Can You Ever Forgive Me?“
Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar
Amy Adams „Vice“
Regina King „If Beale Street Could Talk“
Emma Stone „The Favourite”
Rachel Weisz „The Favourite“
Marina de Tavira, „Roma“
Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar
Mahershala Ali, „Green Book“
Adam Driver, „BlacKkKlansman“
Sam Elliott, „A Star Is Born“
Richard E. Grant, „Can You Ever Forgive Me?“
Sam Rockwell, „Vice“
Cel mai bun regizor
Spike Lee, „BlacKkKlansman“
Pawel Pawlikovski, „Cold War“
Yorgos Lanthimos, „The Favourite“
Alfonso Cuaron, „Roma“
Adam McKay, „Vice“
Cel mai bun film străin
„Never Look Away“ (Germania)
„Shoplifters“ (Japonia)
„Capernaum“ (Liban)
„Roma“ (Mexic)
„Cold War“ (Polonia)
Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat
„The Ballad of Buster Scruggs“, Joel şi Ethan Coen
„BlacKkKlansman“, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee
„Can You Ever Forgive Me?“, Nicole Holofcener şi Jeff Whitty
„If Beale Street Could Talk“, Barry Jenkins
„A Star Is Born“, Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters
Cel mai bun scenariu original
„The Favourite“, Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara
„First Reformed“, Paul Schrader
„Green Book“, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly
„Roma“, Alfonso Cuarón
„Vice“, Adam McKay
Cea mai bună animaţie
„Incredibles 2“
„Isle of Dogs“
„Mirai“
„Ralph Breaks the Internet“
„Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse“
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animaţie
„Animal Behaviour“
“Bao“
„Late Afternoon“
„One Small Step“
„Weekends“
Cel mai bun documentar
„Free Solo“
„Hale County This Morning, This Evening“
„Minding the Gap“
„Of Fathers and Sons“ „RBG“
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar
„Black Sheep“
„End Game“
„Lifeboat“
„A Night at the Garden“
„Period. End of Sentence.“
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj
„Detainment“
„Fauve“
„Marguerite“
„Mother“
„Skin“ N
Cel mai bun montaj video
„BlacKkKlansman“, Barry Alexander Brown
„Bohemian Rhapsody“, John Ottman
„Green Book“, Patrick J. Don Vito
„The Favourite“, Yorgos Mavropsaridis
„Vice“, Hank Corwin